More than 20 injured in Dnipro due to Russian attack, including children. Hospital and lyceum damaged – photos

The buildings of the hospital, museum, lyceum and office were damaged. Some of the victims will be treated at home

The aftermath of the attack on the Dnipro (Photo: SES)

The number of people injured in Dnipro as a result of Russian drone strikes on the afternoon of September 30 has increased. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

As of 19:45, 28 people have been reported injured, including a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. 12 people are in hospitals, the rest will recover at home, Lysak said .

One person died – a man who was seriously injured died in hospital.

Mayor Boris Filatov reported that about 20 residential buildings in Dnipro were damaged and hundreds of windows were broken. In addition to the medical center and dentistry, a museum, one of the city's lyceums, and university buildings were also damaged .

Rescue operations are still ongoing. Firefighters eliminated the fire in a 700-square-meter office building, five cars, a 400-square-meter hangar, an outbuilding and dry grass on 1.5 hectares.

