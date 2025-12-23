More than 20 underground schools to be completed in Kharkiv region by the end of the year

In total, 43 underground schools are planned to be built in the region, some of which will be commissioned in the spring of 2026

Oleg Synegubov (Photo: t.me/synegubov)

The Kharkiv region plans to complete the construction of about 20 underground schools by the end of 2025. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov at a press conference, transmits Interfax-Ukraine.

Currently, 43 underground schools are being built in the region, 36 of which are being funded by the state. According to Syniehubov, two schools are being built at the expense of international partners from Lithuania, and five schools are being built at the expense of American businessman Howard Buffett and his foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation. They are being built as a factory kitchen.

36 schools in the region are being implemented at the expense of the state budget, Synzhgubov said. More than 20 of them are planned to be completed by the end of 2025.

The head of the OVA also said that contracts for the construction of four more schools with contractors had been terminated because they "could not cope with the scope and tasks." New tenders for the construction of these schools are planned to be announced in January 2025.

Other schools, according to Syniehubov, will not be completed by 2025 due to lack of funding. They are scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

"It will take three to four months to complete. We have already reached an agreement with the Ministry of Education to continue financing these facilities. I think we will complete the project in April-May," said Sinegubov.