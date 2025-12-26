New Russian attack: infrastructure facility burns in Odesa, part of Izmail without power

Occupants again send attack drones to Odesa and the region

Illustrative photo: SES

On the night of December 26, Russians attacked Odesa and the region again, resulting in a fire in the regional center and a power outage in part of Izmail. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the mayor of Izmail Andriy Abramchenko .

An infrastructure facility in Odesa is hit by a drone strike, causing a fire. The response is underway, with no casualties or injuries.

Power engineers work to restore electricity supply to Odesa residents' homes.

Lysak also said that work is underway on the coast to localize and eliminate the pollution caused by oil leaks after Russian shelling.

In Izmail, after another enemy attack, part of the city was left without electricity, power engineers are working to restore it.

The city's critical infrastructure is powered by generators, and invincibility points are operating at various addresses. Schools will work remotely on December 26.

There is heat and heating in the city.