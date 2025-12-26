New Russian attack: infrastructure facility burns in Odesa, part of Izmail without power
On the night of December 26, Russians attacked Odesa and the region again, resulting in a fire in the regional center and a power outage in part of Izmail. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the mayor of Izmail Andriy Abramchenko .
An infrastructure facility in Odesa is hit by a drone strike, causing a fire. The response is underway, with no casualties or injuries.
Power engineers work to restore electricity supply to Odesa residents' homes.
Lysak also said that work is underway on the coast to localize and eliminate the pollution caused by oil leaks after Russian shelling.
In Izmail, after another enemy attack, part of the city was left without electricity, power engineers are working to restore it.
The city's critical infrastructure is powered by generators, and invincibility points are operating at various addresses. Schools will work remotely on December 26.
There is heat and heating in the city.
- Russia regularly attacks the energy and port infrastructure of Odesa and the region. On the night of December 22, the occupiers attacked Ukraine's largest port, located north of Odesa. 30 containers with flour and oil caught fire.
- Due to Russian attacks in Odesa, oil stains and dead birds .
- On the night of December 25, Russia again struck the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region, killing one person and injuring four others. The assets of Kernel, the largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil in Ukraine, were damaged..
- On December 25, forced blackouts were introduced in Odesa due to Russian attacks on the energy sector .
