Police: Cadet shoots dead two instructors in Chernihiv region, detained
A cadet fatally wounded two soldiers at a training center in Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by police of Chernihiv region.

On Wednesday, July 16, law enforcement officers received information that a cadet had fired a rifle at military instructors on the territory of the training center during a shooting exercise.

Two soldiers were killed as a result of injuries.

Law enforcement officers detained the cadet. An investigation is underway under the article on the premeditated murder of two or more people.

