Police: Cadet shoots dead two instructors in Chernihiv region, detained
A cadet fatally wounded two soldiers at a training center in Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by police of Chernihiv region.
On Wednesday, July 16, law enforcement officers received information that a cadet had fired a rifle at military instructors on the territory of the training center during a shooting exercise.
Two soldiers were killed as a result of injuries.
Law enforcement officers detained the cadet. An investigation is underway under the article on the premeditated murder of two or more people.
- On July 24, 2024, it was reported that in the Kharkiv region, in one of the units there was a shooting because of personal relations between soldiers – three soldiers were killed, four were injured.
- On August 15, in the Ternopil region, law enforcement officers reported the detention of an armed man in military uniform who was shooting at people – two people were killed, three were injured.
