Police: TCC official's husband cheated family of fallen soldier of UAH 1.3 million

In Poltava, law enforcement officers detained a man who, according to the investigation, defrauded the family of a deceased serviceman of more than UAH 1 million. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General and National Police.

The detainee is the founder of several NGOs in Poltava region, husband of an official of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Zaporizhzhia.

According to law enforcement, he demanded a "reward" from the family members of the deceased soldier for unimpeded processing of financial aid. On July 8, the Zaporizhzhia Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region, together with the police, detained the man while he was receiving part of the UAH 50,000.

The investigation revealed that the man used family ties with an official of one of the TCCs and JVs in Zaporizhzhia region to obtain illegal benefits.

In 2024, he began to extort money from the family of the fallen soldier for assistance in the smooth submission of documents, and subsequently, in the processing and receipt of a one-time financial assistance as a member of the family of the deceased. The man estimated his services at 50% of the funds that the family of the deceased would receive in the future.

Within six months, he illegally received almost UAH 1.3 million from the money accrued to the victim's family.

The National Police clarified that after receiving the money from the victim, he demanded that the woman transfer half of the monthly payment – UAH 75,000 – to him on a regular basis. The defendant's wife, an official of one of the RCCs and a joint venture in Zaporizhzhia, was also involved in the criminal "scheme," police said.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee under the article on abuse of influence is currently being decided. Evidence is being collected to bring the detainee's wife to justice.

