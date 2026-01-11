Power supply restored in Kryvyi Rih after Russian shelling

Power outage (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Electricity supply disrupted by Russian shelling has been restored in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region. About reported chairman of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

According to him, the consequences of the recent attacks on the city are being eliminated.

As of 05:00 on Sunday morning, 45,415 of the 45,415 customers who were disconnected on Saturday, January 10, are receiving electricity as usual, according to the schedule.

Regarding heat, Vilkul clarified that all boiler houses are in operation – some are powered by the grid, some by generators.

Water is supplied to all districts, mostly pumping stations are powered by the grid, but partially by generators.

Vilkul said that the headquarters for helping people whose homes were damaged in the Metallurgical district would be open from 08:00 to 17:00. There you can get the necessary construction materials and write applications for financial assistance from the city.

There are 16 injured in the city's hospitals as a result of the latest Russian attacks. One person is in extremely serious condition.