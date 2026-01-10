Russia strikes at Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih: power outages, wounded – photos

In Kryvyi Rih, the high-speed tram is partially out of service, and garages were burning in Dnipro

A strike on the Dnipro region (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the night of January 10, Russia attacked the Dnipro region. Power outages were reported in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, reported oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

According to the military, 27 drones were shot down in the region. However, there are consequences in several locations.

Fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding area and infrastructure was damaged. There were power outages. Two people were injured: a 44-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman.

Head of the Military Council of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul reportedthe city's police said that as of this morning, Saksahansk and part of Pokrovsky districts are without power. Some boiler houses are running on generators, one of the large ones is still without power due to an emergency shutdown.

Due to an emergency power outage at the traction substations in Kryvyi Rih, the high-speed tram has been suspended on the section from Zarichna station to Maidan Prazi station. All high-speed tram routes are running from the Maidan Prazi station, Vilkul said. Also, trolleybus routes No. 9 and No. 14 have been changed to run from/to the Elektrozavodska stop.

Infrastructure was also damaged in Dnipro, and there were power outages in the city and Dniprovsky district. A fire broke out in a garage cooperative, two garages were destroyed, and 27 others were damaged. A 34-year-old man was injured.

The power company will start restoration work as soon as the security situation allows, Ganzha said.

In the Air Force reportedthe Ministry of Defense reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 attack drones. Ukraine managed to neutralize 94 enemy UAVs.

A burnt-out garage (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

The damaged car (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)