Russians shell hospital in Kherson: doctors wounded, video

A shell broke through the wall of the intensive care unit of a Kherson hospital

Kherson hospital (Photo: regional prosecutor's office)

on January 9, at about 12:15, Russians shelled a hospital in Kherson, injuring staff. About it said regional military administration.

One of the departments of a medical institution in Dniprovsky district was damaged as a result of the "arrival", reported yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration. The shell pierced the wall of the department.

Three medical workers aged 52, 49 and 21 were injured in the attack. They sustained blast injuries and contusions and are currently being treated in hospital.

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office saidthe enemy hit the city with artillery, and the intensive care unit of the hospital was damaged. An investigation into the war crime has been launched.