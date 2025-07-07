Russia attacks Kharkiv for the second time in the morning: drone hits a house, there are wounded

The enemy struck Kholodnohirsk district with drones, fires broke out, there is destruction

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones for the second time on the morning of July 7, with six arrivals in the city. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The enemy attacked the city with shaheds around 10:22. The Air Force warned of the threat of drone strikes before the city was hit by explosions.

According to preliminary information, all the arrivals are in residential areas of the city. Kholodnohirsk district came under attack – a house in the private sector and cars are on fire. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and transport infrastructure were destroyed.

There is information about three victims, two of whom are in serious condition, including a woman.

UPDATED at 11:10 a.m.. According to Terekhov, there is confirmed information about a direct hit of an enemy combat drone on a two-story residential building. There is a fire at the site of the impact. Preliminary, there is a person under the rubble of one of the buildings, noted Syniehubov.

The number of wounded increased to 11 people.

The previous attack took place at 05:20 – Russia struck Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts with drones. Among the 29 victims are three children aged three, seven and 11. A fire broke out in a dormitory, two multi-storey buildings, two cars, a cafe, a shop, a kindergarten, and a garage were damaged.