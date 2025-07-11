Russia attacks Kharkiv with "shaheds": it hit Saltovsky district

Russia attacks Kharkiv with "shaheds": it hit Saltovsky districtsupplemented
In the early morning hours of July 11, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones once again. It flew into a residential area, and there is a victim. This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .
At 05:35, the enemy struck, first with a "shahed", on the Saltovka district of of the city.
The enemy struck at the residential area.
A functioning medical facility in the center was damaged – according to initial information, windows were broken, but the building is being inspected.
The victim is a 64-year-old man.
The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire – the fire area is about 20 square meters.
- Kharkiv regularly suffers from Russian shelling with various types of weapons: missiles, UAVs, drones (not only "Shakhtys" but also "Molniya" , "Chernika" and others).
- On July 7, drones hit the building of the shopping center in Kharkiv, injuring three soldiers. Why the Russians are shelling the shopping center and what it will lead to – in the analysis LIGA.net .