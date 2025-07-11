Russia attacks Kharkiv with "shaheds": it hit Saltovsky district

Another Russian strike on Kharkiv leaves one wounded, fire breaks out

Kharkiv (Illustrative screenshot)

In the early morning hours of July 11, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones once again. It flew into a residential area, and there is a victim. This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .

At 05:35, the enemy struck, first with a "shahed", on the Saltovka district of of the city.

The enemy struck at the residential area.

A functioning medical facility in the center was damaged – according to initial information, windows were broken, but the building is being inspected.

The victim is a 64-year-old man.

The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire – the fire area is about 20 square meters.