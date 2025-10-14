Russia attacks UN trucks with tons of humanitarian aid for Kherson residents

Four UN trucks came under attack. One was burned down, another was seriously damaged

Photo: Telegram / khersonskaODA

On the morning of October 14, the Russian army targeted the vehicles of the humanitarian mission in Kherson region. This was reported to by Kherson Regional Military Administration and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets .

In Bilozerska community, occupants attacked trucks of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs with drones and artillery.

"Four white vehicles with markings are not military equipment, but vehicles that were carrying aid to people," the OVA emphasized .

As a result of the attack, one vehicle burned down and another was seriously damaged. Two managed to escape from the attack.

"Today, the world's 'second army' has defeated several tons of humanitarian aid. Terrorists – there is nothing more to say here," the OVA commented, adding that it was a miracle that there were no casualties.

Lubinets emphasized that this is another deliberate terrorist act and violation of international humanitarian law.