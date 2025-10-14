Russia hits critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: five settlements without electricity

Russia hits critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: five settlements without electricitysupplemented
On the night of October 14, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region, leaving five settlements without electricity. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.
At 01:10, the Air Force reported about hostile drones in eastern Kirovograd region.
According to rescuers, the attack damaged critical infrastructure in Dolyna and Novopraha communities.
Fires broke out at several locations. Preliminarily, there were no casualties, but there is damage to buildings. Five settlements were left without electricity.
As of morning, all fires have been extinguished.
- on October 10, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, with energy facilities as the main target. After the shelling, emergency blackouts began in a number of regions. on October 11, they were canceled. .
- Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and water amid a possible new attack on the energy sector.
