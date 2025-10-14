Russia hits critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: five settlements without electricity

Russian drone strikes damage critical infrastructure in two communities of the region

Photo: SES

On the night of October 14, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region, leaving five settlements without electricity. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.

At 01:10, the Air Force reported about hostile drones in eastern Kirovograd region.

According to rescuers, the attack damaged critical infrastructure in Dolyna and Novopraha communities.

Fires broke out at several locations. Preliminarily, there were no casualties, but there is damage to buildings. Five settlements were left without electricity.

As of morning, all fires have been extinguished.