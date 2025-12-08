Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure and strikes at the region – there are wounded

Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia and the region after the announcement of the danger of using CABs

Attack on Zaporizhzhia (Illustrative photo: OVA)

On the afternoon of December 8, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. According to preliminary reports, there is damage and injuries, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

Several explosions were heard in the region around 12:35. According to Fedorov, one of the strikes hit the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. One person was injured.

One of the settlements in the region was attacked. According to preliminary data, two people were injured.

Prior to that, the head of the JMA warned of the threat of attacks with guided aerial bombs (CABs) in Zaporizhzhia and the region, and an air alert was declared.

UPDATED at 1:20 p.m. The number of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhia has increased to seven. Vilniansk was also attacked – the head of the OVA showed photos from the scene.

