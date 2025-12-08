Russia attacks Fastiv for the third night in a row, one dead and one wounded in Dnipro region: photos

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, two children were injured and one man died

Attack on Fastiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of December 8, Russia attacked the Dnipro region, and for the third night in a row, Fastiv in Kyiv region came under enemy fire. In total, the occupying army launched 149 drones across Ukraine, reported Air Force.

About 90 of the UAVs were "shahids". The air defense forces managed to shoot down 131 drones, recorded hits of 16 attack drones at 11 locations, and the fall of downed drones (wreckage) at four locations.

Head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported on the evening of December 7, the enemy sent FPV drones to Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities in Kryvyi Rih district. In the latter community, a 51-year-old man was seriously injured, and doctors fought for his life, but failed to save him.

An agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the area. A motor home was on fire.

The enemy also attacked Mezhyritska community in Pavlohrad district with drones. Four people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy. Doctors assess the condition of the injured 41-year-old woman as serious. Her house was on fire, two other houses were smashed, and an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

The enemy used artillery and FPV drones to target Nikopol, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities. A 13-year-old girl was injured. Two five-story buildings, an art school and a car were damaged.

In Dnipro, a drone strike set an administrative building on fire, damaging three apartment buildings and a car.

Rescuers told details of the drone attack on Fastiv. The roofs of a three-story building and a one-story building over an area of 1500 square meters caught fire in the city. The blast wave damaged a private residential building and administrative buildings.

An attack in the Dnipro region (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Attack on Fastiv (Photo: SES)