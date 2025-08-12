Russia drops FAB-250 on residential area of Bilozerske – photos
Late in the evening of August 11, Russians dropped bombs on the town of Bilozerske, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring seven others. This was reported to by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
on August 11 at 22:55 in Bilozerka, a residential area with civilians in their homes was hit by a FAB-250 with a UMPK (Universal Planning and Correction Module, which is supposed to increase range and accuracy – Ed. A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman died as a result of the injuries.
Three men, three women and a 16-year-old teenager were injured. They sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussions, shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, bruises, and contusion.
Eight apartment buildings and six cars were damaged in the places of hits.
This was the second strike on Bilozerka in a day. Before that, on the afternoon of August 11, a direct hit on a two-story apartment building destroyed the roof, ceiling and several apartments, reported State Emergency Service.
Two people were injured, four apartment buildings and three cars were damaged.
- As of August 6, about 1,400 civilians remained in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, which is the site of some of the fiercest fighting on the frontline. It was almost impossible to get into the city.
- On August 12, Azov reported that it had occupied a designated defense line in the Pokrovsk sector .
