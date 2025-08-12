Russia drops FAB-250 on residential area of Bilozerske – photos

Apartment buildings were hit by 250-kilogram bombs. There are dead and injured

Photo: Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

Late in the evening of August 11, Russians dropped bombs on the town of Bilozerske, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring seven others. This was reported to by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

on August 11 at 22:55 in Bilozerka, a residential area with civilians in their homes was hit by a FAB-250 with a UMPK (Universal Planning and Correction Module, which is supposed to increase range and accuracy – Ed. A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman died as a result of the injuries.

Three men, three women and a 16-year-old teenager were injured. They sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussions, shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, bruises, and contusion.

Eight apartment buildings and six cars were damaged in the places of hits.

Screenshot from the DeepState map

Photo: Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

This was the second strike on Bilozerka in a day. Before that, on the afternoon of August 11, a direct hit on a two-story apartment building destroyed the roof, ceiling and several apartments, reported State Emergency Service.

Two people were injured, four apartment buildings and three cars were damaged.

Photo: SES