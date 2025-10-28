Russia hits a recreation center in Chernihiv region

Russia hits a recreation center in Chernihiv regionsupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Russia struck a recreation center in Chernihiv region. This was reported to by by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov.
Around 10:30 p.m. on October 27, Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Novhorod-Siversky with three attack drones.
The Cheksil-Yaroslavna base was hit, injuring an elderly woman and starting a fire.
According to Opendatabot, Cheksil-Yaroslavna LLC is currently out of business. It also states that the company allegedly had owners from the Russian Federation as of February 23, 2022.
- On October 27, Russian strikes damaged an important power facility in Chernihiv region, with one casualty in the regional center.
