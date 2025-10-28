Russia hits a recreation center in Chernihiv region

An elderly woman was injured in a Russian attack

Photo: Facebook of Oleksandr Seliverstov

Russia struck a recreation center in Chernihiv region. This was reported to by by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov.

Around 10:30 p.m. on October 27, Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Novhorod-Siversky with three attack drones.

The Cheksil-Yaroslavna base was hit, injuring an elderly woman and starting a fire.

According to Opendatabot, Cheksil-Yaroslavna LLC is currently out of business. It also states that the company allegedly had owners from the Russian Federation as of February 23, 2022.