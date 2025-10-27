Russians damaged an important power facility in Chernihiv region, there is a victim in the regional center

Consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv region on October 27, 2025 (Photo: SES)

As a result of a drone attack, Russians damaged an important energy facility in Chernihiv region, and there is a wounded person in the regional center. This was reported by the local power company and the head of the military administration Vyacheslav Chaus .

"An important power facility in Koryukivka district was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. We ask you to remain calm, keep the information silent and take personal safety measures! As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will start emergency repair works," said the regional operator.

See also Drones and shelling have increased many times over. Can the Russians open the Chernihiv front

The head of the regional administration noted that firefighters extinguished the fire on arrival at the power facility, but a number of settlements on the border remained without power.

At the same time, in Chernihiv and its suburbs, drone strikes damaged houses and a car in a gardening community, and a civilian man was wounded, hospitalized in moderate condition.

"The air alert in the border areas of Chernihiv region continues. I emphasize that you should definitely not be outside at this time. First, there is a threat of enemy attacks. Secondly, our Air Defense Forces are working," summarized Chaus .

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES