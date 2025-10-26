Near Sumy, Russia burns a minibus, children are among the wounded, one is dead

The minibus was traveling along the Sumy-Bilopillia highway, which is regularly attacked by the enemy, instead of the designated safe route

A burnt-out bus (Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region)

Russian army hits a minibus with a drone on a highway in Sumy region near Mykolaiv village community. A child is among the injured, reported regional military administration.

It is noted that the attack on the people was targeted, it happened around 16:50, in the prosecutor's office of Sumy region. There were five passengers and the driver in the vehicle.

As of 18:05, five people were reported wounded, including a child. One person is in serious condition. The victims were evacuated from the scene on the Sumy-Belopillya highway. The minibus itself, which was moving toward Sumy, burned to the ground.

"This section of the highway was not supposed to be used by scheduled traffic – other routes have been designated for transportation. All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the JMA said .

Prosecutor's Office launches pre-trial investigation into war crimes.

UPDATED at 20:05. The number of injured has risen to 10, including children aged 15 and eight. One child and an adult are in serious condition.

Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the JMA, , told that restrictions are in place on the Sumy-Bilopillia highway because it is a high-risk area that has been repeatedly attacked by the enemy with drones. To bypass dangerous roads, a passenger traffic scheme has been developed and approved, and safe routes have been communicated to carriers.

"Ignoring such requirements creates risks to people's lives and can have tragic consequences. Irresponsibility in security matters is unacceptable. We are currently investigating all the circumstances of the incident, and I am confident that law enforcement agencies will give it a proper assessment," he emphasized .

UPDATE at 9:10 p.m.. At 8:44 p.m., Grigorov reported that the number of injured had increased to 13, including 10 women, one man and two children.

However, at 21:00, he reported that the 69-year-old victim had died. The doctors started resuscitation in the ambulance, but the injuries were too severe. Another victim also turned to doctors.