Russian drone hits a road in Sumy: nine people are injured and damaged

In the evening of October 21, an "Italmas" drone hit Sumy, injuring people

Consequences of the attack (Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration)

On Tuesday evening, October 21, Russians conducted a drone strike on Sumy, causing casualties and damage. This was reported to by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

According to him, at about 16:30, an enemy drone of the "Italmash" type hit the road surface.

The strike damaged more than 10 cars and smashed windows in apartment buildings. Nine people were reported injured.

Kobzar clarified that on October 22 at 09:00 a mobile headquarters will start working - everyone who needs help will be able to get it.

The Russian drone Italmas is a simplified version of the Shahed attack drone, built according to the flying wing scheme. The flight range is up to 200 kilometers. Warhead: 15 to 25 kg of explosives.

