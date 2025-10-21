Russia attacks Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: more than 20 "arrivals", casualties – video

Massive Shahedi attack causes much destruction in the city

Smoke after the attack in the city (Photo: facebook.com/Chaus.Viacheslav)

Russians massively attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region with drones, about 20 "shahed" strikes in the city. This was reported to by the head of the district military administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov.

According to his data, the enemy attacked not only with drones, but also with Tornado multiple rocket launchers.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus , reported four dead – two men and two women, all civilians. According to preliminary reports, seven to 10 people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl .

One of the wounded is in serious condition, the others are in moderate condition. The girl is hospitalized in Chernihiv Children's Regional Hospital.

"There is a lot of destruction in the city," Chaus said.

Photo: facebook.com/Chaus.Viacheslav

