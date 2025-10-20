Russian strike leaves northern Chernihiv region without electricity

The water utility of the regional center urged residents to immediately stock up on drinking water

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

A Russian attack cut off power to the north of Chernihiv region, reported the local energy company.

"The northern part of Chernihiv region is without electricity. The reason is another attack on the power system of the region. We ask you to remain calm, keep quiet and take personal safety measures!" the post reads.

According to the operator, power engineers will start emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

Meanwhile, Chernihiv Vodokanal called on the residents of the regional center to immediately stock up on drinking water, noting that water supply may be temporarily cut off in the near future.

"In the event of a blackout, the maximum pressure in the city's water supply network will be maintained from 6:00 to 10:00, from 18:00 to 22:00. We ask you to replenish your drinking water supplies during these hours!" the utility company wrote, noting that it is currently providing water supply on the lower floors.