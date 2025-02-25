Russia launches Shahed UAVs again: damage and casualties in Sumy and near Kyiv – photos

In Sumy, a UAV fell on a high-rise building and detonated. Houses in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts of Kyiv Oblast were also damaged

The aftermath of the attack in Kyiv Oblast (Photo: National Police)

Russia conducted another wave of drone attacks overnight, targeting the Sumy and Kyiv oblasts, with reported damage and injuries.

In Kyiv Oblast, the police reported that two private homes, an outbuilding, a garage, and a car were damaged in the Obukhiv district.

Additionally, two houses were damaged in the Fastiv district, and a 44-year-old local resident was hospitalized with injuries.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the regional center was attacked by Shahed drones.

The detonation of one drone resulted in preliminary injuries to two individuals and damaged windows in two apartment buildings.

Another Shahed UAV struck the Khotin community, with details of the impact still being assessed.

Air defenses over Sumy successfully intercepted seven Shahed drones.

High-rise building in Sumy (Photo: Sumy OVA)

These attacks follow a record-setting drone assault overnight on February 22, when Russia launched 267 drones against Ukraine, and another significant attack the following night, involving 185 drones.