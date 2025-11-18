Russia strikes Gorodnya in Chernihiv region: two women killed – photos
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of November 18, the occupiers massively attacked the town of Horodnia, Chernihiv region, with "shaheds," killing two people. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.
Russians attacked the city at midnight.
Women aged 75 and 72 were killed. Houses were also damaged, a building of a non-operating enterprise was hit, and fires broke out.
- Also on the night of November 18, Russia fired missiles at Berestyn: killing a minor and injuring nine other people.
- Dnipro was massively attacked by "Shahedis" at night: two people were injured, fires broke out, including the Suspilne building, and the Ukrzaliznytsia depot, train station, and infrastructure were damaged.
