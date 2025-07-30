Russia strikes the suburbs of Kharkiv: one dead, 2 hectares of warehouses on fire – photos, videos

Four people were injured as a result of the attack, and two rescuers were injured while extinguishing the fire

The site of the attack in Vasishchevo (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

Russia attacked a civilian facility in the urban-type settlement of Vasishcheve, Kharkiv region, resulting in one death and six injuries, including two employees of the State Emergency Service. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, covering an area of about two hectares. This was reported by... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The occupiers struck around 12:00. Law enforcement agencies are currently determining the type of weapon used by Russia. One explosion was heard, reports the correspondent. LIGA.net.

According to Synyuhov, a 63-year-old man died as a result of the Russian shelling. Four more people were injured.

A 65-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, and a 47-year-old woman were hospitalized with blast injuries, their condition is moderate. A 64-year-old man received first aid at the scene.

Two emergency service workers were also injured. During the fire extinguishing, one rescuer suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and heat stroke, while the other received burns.

As a result of the attack, warehouses of a civilian enterprise with an area of about 20,000 square meters caught fire.

According to Syniehubov, the fire spread rapidly because the structures were made of flammable materials.

"Inside were goods exclusively for civilian use, including food products," added the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As of 16:11, the fire is still being extinguished; over 100 rescuers and about 50 pieces of equipment are involved, including a fire train. reported / announced / notified / informed / said to the State Emergency Service.