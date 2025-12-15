Russian Federation strikes at enterprise and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Again - at rescuers
On the night of December 15, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, hitting businesses and injuring two people. This was reported by , the State Emergency Service, and the acting head of the regional military administration , Vladyslav Haivanenko .
As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Sinelnyk district and a fire broke out. While it was being extinguished, Russian troops struck again. A rescuer and an employee of the company, aged 29 and 42, were injured and hospitalized.
The Russian attack also resulted in fires in Pavlohrad and Pyatikhatky. Infrastructure and a transportation company were damaged.
- On the night of December 14, Russia again massively attacked energy, transport, industrial and civilian infrastructure Odesa region with drones .
- On the afternoon of December 14, Russians attacked several districts of Zaporizhzhia, damaging ATB and leaving 1,000 subscribers without electricity.
