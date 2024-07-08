Russian missile attack kills 10 in Kryvyi Rih, dozens injured

Russia launches another massive missile assault on Ukraine on July 8

Cruise missile (Illustrative photo - Air Command Center)

Ten people have been killed in Kryvyi Rih following Russia's latest attack, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.

Vilkul reported that Russian forces conducted a massive missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, with several hits recorded, including one on an administrative building of an industrial facility.

Preliminary reports indicate 10 fatalities, with 31 injured individuals already hospitalized, 10 of whom are in critical condition.



