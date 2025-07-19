Russians hit Sinelnykivka district with a missile: there are dead and destruction

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On Saturday, July 19, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Synelnyk district, killing at least two people. About this reported head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, the Russians attacked the Vasylkiv community. According to preliminary data, two people were killed in the attack. Lysak did not report any injuries.

An outpatient clinic, a school and a cultural institution were destroyed. Private houses were damaged. Cars caught fire, added the head of the JMA.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

