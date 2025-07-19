Russians fired over 300 drones and 30 missiles at Ukraine

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 19, Russians launched hundreds of drones of various types and dozens of missiles into Ukraine. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyycommenting on the night attack.

According to the head of state, the occupiers have sent more than 300 drones and more than 30 missiles at Ukrainian cities. As of the morning, targets are being destroyed: there are still UAVs in the air.

Rescue operations are also underway after the attack. Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

In Sumy, the occupiers damaged critical infrastructure, leaving several thousand families without electricity. Combined strikes were carried out in Shostka, Sumy region.

In Odesa the house is damaged. Six people were wounded, including a child. One person died.

Russians also fired missiles and drones at Pavlohrad. A residential building and important infrastructure were damaged. Head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak called the most massive attack on the city.

Zelenskyy thanked all the leaders who understand how important it is to promptly implement agreements on joint weapons production, investment in the production of UAVs, including interceptor drones, and the provision of air defense systems and missiles for them.