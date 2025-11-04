Russians killed civilians and a dog with a drone in Kharkiv region. They went out under a white flag

Russian occupants committed another war crime, targeting civilians in Kruhlyakivka. Two people and a dog were killed

Illustrative photo: Russian propaganda resource

Russian troops killed two civilians and a dog with a drone in the village of Kruglyakivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprian Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops and shown in video 18+ .

The released footage shows a war crime committed by the Russian army on November 3. The occupiers attacked civilians traveling on a white flag road with a drone.

The 77th Brigade emphasized that it was a targeted attack against unarmed civilians, as there were no military facilities or positions nearby.

The military claim that the enemy conducted a "false flag operation" - they filmed the attack themselves in order to further disseminate the footage in propaganda materials and falsely accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Screenshot from the video

Kruhlyakivka on the DeepState map