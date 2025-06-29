Russians strike at Smila: there are wounded, houses and college damaged – photos
On the night of June 29, Russians attacked the city of Smila, Cherkasy region, causing casualties and destruction. This was reported to by the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets.
He said that the city is still dealing with the aftermath of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack. An operational headquarters has been deployed.
Taburets added that six people were injured in the attack, including a child. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.
According to preliminary data, three nine-story buildings were damaged. The local college of the National University of Food Technologies also sustained significant damage. The survey is currently underway.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported to that rescuers have extinguished two fires, evacuated 70 people and freed a man from an elevator shaft. A total of 81 rescuers and 30 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.
- On the night of June 29, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones. There are consequences in Cherkasy, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Poltava regions.
- Poland, together with its allies, has been raising military aircraft because of the Russian combined attack on Ukraine.