Russians strike at Smila: there are wounded, houses and college damaged – photos

Six people, including a child, were injured in the Russian attack on Smila

Consequences of the attack (Photo: Cherkasy Regional Military Administration)

On the night of June 29, Russians attacked the city of Smila, Cherkasy region, causing casualties and destruction. This was reported to by the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets.

He said that the city is still dealing with the aftermath of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack. An operational headquarters has been deployed.

Taburets added that six people were injured in the attack, including a child. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.

According to preliminary data, three nine-story buildings were damaged. The local college of the National University of Food Technologies also sustained significant damage. The survey is currently underway.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported to that rescuers have extinguished two fires, evacuated 70 people and freed a man from an elevator shaft. A total of 81 rescuers and 30 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

Photo: Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Photo: Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Photo: Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Photo: Cherkasy Regional State Administration