SBU reported the detention of a teenager who was aiming missiles at the Dnieper and Poltava

Detained teenager (Photo: SBU)

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service has detained a minor from Dnipro, who is suspected of coordinating Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The SBU reports this.

According to the investigation, a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, at the request of the Russian special services, was scouting the locations of Ukrainian troops in both regions.

The young man traveled around the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions on regular buses and recorded potential targets on his phone camera.

After that, the person involved in the case sent the Russian curator a photo report with the coordinates of Defense Forces facilities on Google Maps via messenger. Based on this data, the occupiers planned to carry out a new series of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.

The SBU detained a teenager "red-handed" while he was spying near a military facility in Dnipro. A phone with evidence of collaboration with the enemy was seized from him.

The investigation established that the guy was recruited while he was looking for money in Telegram channels. For his activities, he was supposed to receive money from the aggressor country.

Security Service investigators informed the person involved in the case of suspicion of treason committed under martial law.

The teenager is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.