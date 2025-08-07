SBU: Two minors commit terrorist attack in Zhytomyr, killing a man

a 17-year-old boy and a girl made and planted an improvised explosive device on the order of Russia

Suspects (Photo: National Police)

Law enforcement officers have detained two minors suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr on August 5 that left one dead. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and National Police.

It is a case of detonation of an improvised explosive device in one of the neighborhoods of the regional center. The explosion killed one man and injured another in serious condition.

Police said the deceased was a 33-year-old Kharkiv resident. A 31-year-old resident of Odesa was injured.

According to the investigation, a 17-year-old student of a local vocational school and her peer, recruited by Russians, were preparing the attack. Both came to the attention of the aggressor when they were looking for easy money through Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the minors received instructions from a Russian supervisor to manufacture explosives from improvised means. For the sake of secrecy, they bought explosive components in various stores and local markets.

To maximize the damage, they stuffed the explosives with nuts, and for remote detonation, they equipped them with a mobile phone with remote access for Russian special services.

Then the minors planted explosives at the coordinates they also received from the curator. At the site of the planned terrorist attack, the agents hid a phone camera, through which the occupiers tracked the arrival of the victims at the location and activated the device.

The minors were served with a notice of suspicion under the article on a terrorist act that led to the death of a person. A petition has been filed with the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: SBU