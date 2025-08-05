An explosion occurs in Zhytomyr: one dead and one wounded

The explosion in the regional center occurred around 20:00 near Surina Hora Street

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of Tuesday, August 5, an explosion occurred in Zhytomyr, with one person reported dead. This was reported to by National Police.

The explosion occurred around 20:00 near Surina Gora Street. The explosion killed one man and injured another.

Police investigative teams, forensic experts, explosives experts, medics and rescuers, as well as officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office are working at the scene.

The police added that the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated and the issue of its legal classification is being resolved.