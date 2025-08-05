An explosion occurs in Zhytomyr: one dead and one wounded
On the evening of Tuesday, August 5, an explosion occurred in Zhytomyr, with one person reported dead. This was reported to by National Police.
The explosion occurred around 20:00 near Surina Gora Street. The explosion killed one man and injured another.
Police investigative teams, forensic experts, explosives experts, medics and rescuers, as well as officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office are working at the scene.
The police added that the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated and the issue of its legal classification is being resolved.
- In the evening of July 2, explosions occurred at a production warehouse of an industrial enterprise near Zhytomyr.
- On July 3, it was reported that the number of victims of the explosions at the enterprise in Zhytomyr region increased to 80 people. Two people were also killed.
- On July 7, police reported that the explosions in Zhytomyr region on July 2 were caused by illegal production of explosives.
