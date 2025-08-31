Shooting in Fastiv: one dead and one wounded

A 28-year-old man died as a result of the conflict, his father was wounded

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, police detained a man who was shooting at people. About this said the press service of the National Police.

On Sunday, August 31, law enforcement officers received a report of a shooting on a street in Fastiv. The police found out that a conflict had occurred between the detainee and two other men, a father and son.

The attacker went home, took a weapon and returned to his opponents, firing several shots at the men.

The conflict was witnessed by the head of the prevention department of the Fastiv district police, who was off duty. He immediately detained the shooter and called an ambulance for the wounded. The 28-year-old victim died in the hospital as a result of the incident, and his father is receiving medical care.

Police detained the 53-year-old attacker. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over attempted premeditated murder of two or more people, premeditated murder, and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.

July 13, 2025, a resident of the Kyiv region detonated a grenade in the presence of a police unit, as a result, five policemen were injured.

On August 24, in the Dnipropetrovs'k region police opened fire a man who attacked people with a knife and started a fire. The attacker died from his wounds.