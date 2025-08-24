Police shoot dead a man who attacked people with a knife in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In the Dnipro region, police opened fire on a man who attacked people with a knife and started a fire. About this said the press service of the National Police.

According to law enforcement, on Sunday, August 24, at about 16:00, a local resident stabbed two women in a field in the Karpiv community and then set fire to the hay, which caused the fire to spread further and threaten people's lives.

When the rescuers arrived to extinguish the fire, the man attacked them with a knife – one of the rescuers was stabbed and the other sustained bodily injuries. Officers of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department No. 6 arrived at the scene. They arrived when the man attacked his father with a knife and injured him.

The man did not respond to the lawful demands of the police, resisted and attacked the law enforcement officers. One of the policemen made warning shots in the air, after which he used a firearm against the offender. The 42-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

An internal investigation has been ordered and the State Bureau of Investigation has been notified.

On April 28, in Mykolaiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers who responded to a call about a family quarrel. One law enforcement officer was killed and three were injured.

On July 13, a resident of Kyiv region detonated a grenade in the presence of a police unit, as a result, five policemen were injured.