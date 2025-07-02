The SBU detained the command of a battalion from the Odesa region on suspicion of embezzling 100 million hryvnias

The defendants in the case are suspected of creating schemes to evade military service and stealing fuel

Suspect detained (Photo: National Police)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have detained five officials of a battalion stationed in the Odesa region on suspicion of embezzling 100 million hryvnias through the illegal sale of fuel belonging to the military unit and fraudulent mobilization. This was reported by the SBU and the National Police .

According to the investigation, the former commander of an independent battalion, while in office, organized three schemes for embezzling defense funds. He involved two of his deputies, the head of the fuel and lubricant warehouse, and the company commander in the illegal activity.

The first scheme involved the fictitious mobilization of military personnel to evade service.

To evade military service, the defendants in the case registered local entrepreneurs and acquaintances for service in their military unit. The cost of such "services" was up to $5,000.

The fictitious mobilized soldiers did not appear at the military unit, but instead handed over their monthly salaries to the battalion command.

In addition, the officials traded forged certificates of combatant status and illegally sold fuel intended for military equipment.

This resulted in losses to the Ukrainian budget of almost 100 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers detained all those involved in the case. During searches, they seized phones and bank cards containing evidence of the fraud.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of property through abuse of official position, committed by an organized group, official forgery, and abuse of influence.

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years imprisonment with confiscation of property.