"There is always everything here. Cellars and lots of wine." Mayor of Artsyz speaks about the situation after Russian attacks

There is no shortage of food or medicines in the city of Artsyz, Odesa Oblast, amid Russia's massive attacks on the region. This was stated in the commentary LIGA.net for text said Mayor Serhiy Parpulansky.

He called the situation in the city controlled. Looking at the mood of people, there is definitely no desire to leave. Everyone is waiting for the situation with the electricity to be resolved, said Parpulansky.

The official added that people are waiting for normal power supply to be restored. Currently, electricity is supplied according to the schedule – four hours of power, eight hours of power outage.

Mr. Parpulansky emphasized that all services are working, and the region and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are helping.

"People see it. There are practically no comments. On the contrary, they are more grateful for the work, for the fact that people are informed. I do not see any massive serious dissatisfaction. There is dissatisfaction only with the actions of our bloody neighbor – this is the first thing," said the mayor of Artsyz.

He also commented on the situation with the provision of food and other necessities.

"We have everything. The first day it happened, some people panicked, but now all the shelves in the stores are full. We have everything. We live in the south of Odesa region – there is always everything here. Cellars and lots of wine," said Parpulansky.

He clarified that there are no problems with medicines, fuel or food. Critical infrastructure is operating normally. All schools are operating offline, in normal mode.