Two people killed, eight injured in missile attack on Odesa

Odesa (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of April 29, an explosion was heard in Odesa during an air raid alert, a LIGA.net correspondent reported.

At 18:28, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons for the southern oblasts. At 18:29, a LIGA.net correspondent reported that an explosion was heard in Odesa.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, called on the residents of Odesa and the Odesa district to stay in safe places until the all-clear is given.

UPDATED AT 19:04. Later, Kiper reported that the enemy had launched a missile attack on Odesa. As a result of the Russian attack, eight people were injured. There is damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.



UPDATED AT 19:25. As a result of the strike, two people and a dog were killed. Another eight people were injured to varying degrees, including a 12-year-old boy, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported.

Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces establish control over Nestryha island in Dnipro delta – map