Zelenskyy: Iskander strike in Kharkiv kills one, injures 12

Zelensky notes that rescue operations are still underway in Kharkiv after Russian strike

Consequences of the attack (Photo by Kharkiv OVA)

One person has died and the number of injured has risen to 12 in Kharkiv following a morning missile strike, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address.

Rescue operations are still ongoing in Kharkiv after the Russian attack.

"People are under the rubble, and maximum efforts are being made to help them. As of now, it's known that 12 people have been injured. Unfortunately, one person has died. My condolences to the family and friends," the President said.

He noted that all necessary forces for the rescue operation have been deployed.

On the morning of August 6, Russia struck Kharkiv with an Iskander ballistic missile. Police reported that eight civilians were injured in the shelling: six women, one man, and an infant – an eight-month-old child.

