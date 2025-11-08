Blackout in Poltava region and Kharkiv due to Russian attack. Sibiga calls for the IAEA to gather

Russia again tried to attack substations supplying Khmelnytsky and Rivne NPPs, Foreign Ministry says

Blackout in Kharkiv (video screenshot)

There is no electricity in Poltava region as a result of Russian attacks. There are interruptions in heat and water supply. There is also a partial blackout in Kharkiv. The Foreign Ministry called on partners to force Russia to stop attacks on nuclear energy.

According to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut, there is significant damage in the region.

"There is no electricity, heat and water supply in the region, or there are interruptions. Many people are calling the hotlines and me personally. I assure you that the relevant services are working continuously at the limit of their capabilities," he said .

In the event of a prolonged power outage, "invincibility points" have been deployed throughout the region.

Local Telegram channels report to that in Poltava, power surges of 200 to more than 600 volts are being recorded. Such surges can damage equipment and even cause a short circuit.

In Kharkiv region, the situation in the field of energy supply and energy generation is difficult, said Head of the Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov. All "points of invincibility" have been deployed in the region, and the population is urged to consume electricity economically.

In Kharkiv itself, partial blackouts and power surges are reported. The authorities have not officially commented on the blackout.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russia has again targeted the substations that power the Khmelnytsky and Rivne nuclear power plants. These attacks were planned and deliberate.

"We call for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to respond to these unacceptable risks. We also call on all states that value nuclear safety, including China and India, to demand that Russia stop its reckless attacks on nuclear energy that pose a risk of a catastrophic incident," emphasized he.