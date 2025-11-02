First batches of adaptive clothing issued to wounded soldiers: 50,000 items received
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Wounded soldiers have been given "Wounded Man Packs" – specially designed items of adaptive clothing. This was reported to by in the Ministry of Defense.
The first batches of clothes were delivered to soldiers undergoing treatment in hospitals near the combat zone in Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions. Medical facilities in these regions have top priority.
In total, the wounded have already received 50,000 items of adaptive clothing: T-shirts, shorts, pants, etc .
Among the features of adaptive clothing are extended legs and sleeves, textile fasteners (Velcro), and additional width adjustment. These elements make it easier to access injuries and make the military feel more comfortable.
- on July 28, President Zelensky signed a law to pay UAH 15 million to the families of soldiers killed in captivity. However, the financial assistance will not be paid if the serviceman voluntarily surrendered.
- On August 6, the Defense Ministry announced that injuries sustained by servicemen in captivity, are planned to be equated to combat
- On October 9, the Rada approved a bill on payments to servicemen who returned from captivity and are forced to undergo treatment. They will receive UAH 50,000 during the entire period.
