First batches of adaptive clothing issued to wounded soldiers: 50,000 items received

First of all, the "Wounded Warrior Package" is provided to the military in Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Wounded soldiers have been given "Wounded Man Packs" – specially designed items of adaptive clothing. This was reported to by in the Ministry of Defense.

The first batches of clothes were delivered to soldiers undergoing treatment in hospitals near the combat zone in Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions. Medical facilities in these regions have top priority.

In total, the wounded have already received 50,000 items of adaptive clothing: T-shirts, shorts, pants, etc .

Among the features of adaptive clothing are extended legs and sleeves, textile fasteners (Velcro), and additional width adjustment. These elements make it easier to access injuries and make the military feel more comfortable.

Clothes for a wounded man (Photo: Ministry of Defense)