Government increases additional payments to teachers in frontline areas

Increased allowances will be paid to 25,000 teachers working in 84 communities

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Prime Minister's Telegram channel)

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased additional payments to teachers in the frontline areas. This was reported to by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"From now on, teachers in the frontline areas will receive an increased monthly supplement of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This decision was made at a government meeting," Svyrydenko wrote.

The head of government added that this applies to 25,000 teachers working in 84 communities in Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

The funds will be credited in October – for the period from September 1 this year.

Svyrydenko emphasized that in the budget for 2026, the government also provided for a 50% increase in the salaries of teachers.