In 2025, up to 1000 children were adopted in Ukraine. More than 1500 more families are on the waiting list

Statistics on child adoptions during the period of martial law in Ukraine are currently unavailable

In 2024, 1273 children were adopted in Ukraine. As of October 2025, this figure is less than 1000 children. About LIGA.net the State Service of Ukraine for Children reported in response to an information request.

According to the annual report, out of 1,273 children, Ukrainian citizens adopted 1,271 children, and two more were adopted by foreigners. As of October 30, 2025, 929 children were adopted by Ukrainian citizens.

As of September 30 this year, the number of candidates for adoptive parents registered was 2,198 families. Of these, 626 were deregistered due to the adoption of orphans and children deprived of parental care.

Overall, as of the end of September, Ukraine had 82,599 children are in orphanages and other similar institutions, including 14,631 children with disabilities

At the same time, the Service emphasized that during martial law and for three months after its termination, citizens of other countries who want to adopt a child cannot be registered as candidates for adoption.

The Service was unable to provide data on the statistics of the increase or decrease in the number of adoptions during martial law for two reasons: it began its powers on May 1, 2024, and there is no data on adoptions since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.