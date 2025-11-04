In October, Russia dropped the largest number of CABs on Ukraine since the beginning of the year - Defense Ministry
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
In October, Russia increased the number of strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by to in the Ministry of Defense.
Over the month, the enemy dropped more than 5,328 CABMs on military positions and frontline cities. The ministry noted that the number of strikes increased dramatically.
According to the Ministry of Defense, this is the largest number of dropped KABs in a month since the beginning of 2025.
Overall, Russian air terror is on the rise, the ministry says: in the first 10 months of 2025, the Russians have already dropped about 40,000 bombs. The same number was recorded throughout 2024.
- on October 24, Russians hit Odesa region with KABs for the first time, damaging civilian infrastructure.
- On October 25, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defense could intercept Russian jet KABs. This type of weapon is not particularly dangerous.
