In October, Russia dropped the largest number of CABs on Ukraine since the beginning of the year - Defense Ministry

In 10 months of 2025, the enemy dropped 40,000 air bombs - the same number was recorded throughout the entire last year

The wreckage of the KAB at the site of the attack in Kharkiv region (Illustrative photo: t.me/prokuratura_kharkiv)

In October, Russia increased the number of strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by to in the Ministry of Defense.

Over the month, the enemy dropped more than 5,328 CABMs on military positions and frontline cities. The ministry noted that the number of strikes increased dramatically.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this is the largest number of dropped KABs in a month since the beginning of 2025.

Overall, Russian air terror is on the rise, the ministry says: in the first 10 months of 2025, the Russians have already dropped about 40,000 bombs. The same number was recorded throughout 2024.