In Poland, in front of the Russian Embassy, the road was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - video

The activists noted that the colors represent burnt fields and the sky from which Russia attacks Ukraine

Ukrainian Flag Day in Warsaw (Photo: Euromaidan-Warszawa)

In Warsaw, Ukrainian and Polish activists painted the road in front of the Russian Embassy in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. This was reported to by by the public initiative "Euromaidan Warsaw".

a "surprise" was arranged for Russian diplomats on Ukraine's Flag Day on August 23 on Belvederska Street, where the embassy is located. The day before, on August 22, Russia celebrated its flag day.

"We will not allow the representatives of this criminal regime to enjoy the colors associated with oppression, dictatorship and genocide. Today, when they look out of their windows, they will see only the colors of resistance and freedom, which will remind them of their barbarism," said the organizer of the action, Marcin Mycelski of the Open Dialog Foundation.

According to him, the yellow color symbolized the fields of Ukraine burned by the Russians, and the blue color symbolized the sky, which the occupiers use to destroy civilians with missiles and drones.

"More than three years after the start of the full-scale aggression, we show that Poles stand and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the proud Ukrainian nation oppressed by Putin," emphasized Mycelski.

Participants of the campaign asked drivers to help "stretch the flag" of paint even further.

The event was also attended by representatives of the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, Warsaw Euromaidan, National Women's Strike, Democratic Action and the Flying Opposition Brigade.