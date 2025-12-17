In Ukraine, about 50 cases of nervous system tuberculosis are recorded per year: regional data

Cases of tuberculosis of the nervous system are recorded mainly in adults, but children under 14-17 years of age also get sick.

In 2024, 44 cases of nervous system tuberculosis were recorded in Ukraine. Tuberculous meningitis, from which on December 7 died ukrainian singer Mykhailo Klymenko (ADAM), is one of the forms of this disease. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in response to a request from LIGA.net.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Lviv region - 14, and in Kyiv - 10, including a child under 14.

Tuberculosis of the nervous system was also recorded in the regions:

→ in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions - one each;

→ in Vinnytsia - 2;

→ in Dnipropetrovska - 3;

→ in Zakarpattia - 1, a child under 14 years old;

→ in Ivano-Frankivsk - 3;

→ in Odesa - 4, including a child under 14;

→ in Sumy - 2;

A total of 44 cases of the disease, including three children under the age of 14.

Before the outbreak of full-scale war in 2021, 54 cases of nervous system tuberculosis were recorded. Seven of them were children under 14 and one teenager aged 15 to 17.

The highest number of cases was in Mykolaiv region - 16. The disease was also recorded in the regions:

→ in Volyn - 4, including a child under 14;

→ in Dnipropetrovska oblast - 2, including one child under the age of 14

→ in Donetsk - 3;

→ in Zakarpattia - 2, including a teenager aged 15-17;

→ in Ivano-Frankivsk - 2, including a child under 14;

→ in Kirovohrad - 8, including a child under 14;

→ in Poltava - 3, including a child under 14;

→ in Sumy - one, a child under 14;

→ in Ternopil, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions - one each;

→ in Chernivtsi - 3, including a child under 14.

The data on the number of registered cases of nervous system tuberculosis for 2025 will be published in March 2026. The Ministry of Health noted that reports on tuberculosis incidence do not contain data on mortality from nervous system tuberculosis.