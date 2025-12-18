Mi-24 helicopter crew killed: aid collection launched

The crew of the crew that was killed has launched a collection to help four families

Mi-24 helicopter (Photo: facebook.com/12o.br.AA)

The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter was killed in Ukraine. About said the 12th separate brigade of army aviation named after Viktor Pavlenko.

The brigade reported the incident on December 18 – it happened during a combat mission on December 17. The direction in which the soldiers were killed was not specified.

The brigade opened a fundraiser to help the four families of the victims.

"This is an irreparable loss for aviation, for the country, for the families who were waiting for their loved ones at home," the military said.

Reference. Mi-24 - an attack and transport helicopter. The unofficial name is "Crocodile" and the NATO classification is "Hind" ("Doe"). There are modernized versions of the Mi-24P and Mi-24PU1, where the engine was replaced and the weapon system was improved. As of 2024, there were 45 helicopters in service in Ukraine.