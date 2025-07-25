MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn from Holos died in an accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region

It is noted that the politician lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a tractor

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn (Photo: facebook.com/rushchyshyn.yaroslav)

MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn of the Voice party died on July 24 in an accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by to Gal-info, citing unnamed sources, and confirmed by and at the Ukrainian Catholic University.

According to unnamed media sources, the accident occurred at 21:45 near the village of Babukhiv. Rushchyshyn was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but lost control and collided with a tractor traveling in the opposite direction.

MP dies while being transported to hospital.

"An irreparable loss for our community. I express my sincere condolences to Yaryna (wife), Hnat (son) and the whole family and all his loved ones, and Slavko had many of them. I honor and love Yaroslav Rushchyshyn. His leadership, opinion, and words were extremely valuable to me. Slavko will be missed in the family, city, and country." wrote UCU President Metropolitan Borys Gudziak.

Rushchyshyn was a patron of the university and one of the founders of the UCU Business School. As noted to at the university, he supported talented students from low-income families with scholarships for many years. The MP was also a co-founder of the Dzyga art association and the founder of the Trottola clothing factory chain, the university reported .

MP speaks at UCU (Photo: Yaroslav Rushchyshyn (Photo: facebook.com/rushchyshyn.yaroslav)