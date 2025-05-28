Serhiy Shvets, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People faction, has died

Serhiy Shvets (Photo: Facebook Serhiy Shvets)

MP Serhiy Shvets died at the age of 48 after a long illness. This was announced by MP and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction , David Arakhamia .

"After a long struggle with a serious illness, our colleague, People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets, died. We offer our sincere condolences to Serhiy's family, sharing the pain of losing a loved one," he wrote.

Arakhamia noted that Serhiy Shvets "has completed his professional path with dignity – from journalism to work in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine."

"We will remember him as an honest, decent, principled person," the head of the Servant of the People faction emphasized.

As reported by Yevhenia Kravchuk, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, Shvets had a peripheral vascular disease.

"Serhiy fought oncology for a long time, but until the very end he went to meetings of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and took care of his district in Kyiv," she wrote.

Serhiy Shvets was born on June 13, 1976 in Cherkasy. He graduated from the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" with a degree in "cultural studies" and the Kyiv National Economic University with a degree in "international economic relations".

In 2019, he was elected as a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation for the 214th district (Dniprovsky district of Kyiv) from the Servant of the People party as a non-partisan.

He was a member of the faction of the same name, secretary of the committee on freedom of speech, and chairman of the subcommittee on the protection of the rights and freedoms of journalists and media workers.

Before being elected as a People's Deputy, he worked as a journalist for the 1+1 channel.