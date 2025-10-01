October 2 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to the deaths of people in a downpour
october 2 was declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to the deaths of nine people due to bad weather. The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper , told that he had signed a corresponding order.
Five members of one family, including a child, were among the dead.
On the day of mourning, the state flags of Ukraine will be at half-mast on the buildings of regional authorities, enterprises, institutions and organizations, and entertainment activities will be limited.
"This is an indescribable pain for the entire Odesa region and our common loss... I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said .
As of 16:40, about 8,000 more consumers in seven settlements of the region have been restored to electricity. Approximately 28,000 people are still without power due to the weather.
- Heavy rainfall in Odesa began on September 30. The bad weather caused power outages in the city and region, and streets were flooded. Schools will work remotely.
- On October 1, it became known that nine people died as a result of the bad weather, , including a child.
- Zelensky ordered an inspection of work in Odesa and all the facts that could have caused such significant negative consequences. Expects a report on October 3.
Comments (0)