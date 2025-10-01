October 2 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to the deaths of people in a downpour

Among the nine people killed was a family of four adults and a child

Rain in Odesa (Photo: SES)

october 2 was declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to the deaths of nine people due to bad weather. The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper , told that he had signed a corresponding order.

Five members of one family, including a child, were among the dead.

On the day of mourning, the state flags of Ukraine will be at half-mast on the buildings of regional authorities, enterprises, institutions and organizations, and entertainment activities will be limited.

"This is an indescribable pain for the entire Odesa region and our common loss... I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said .

As of 16:40, about 8,000 more consumers in seven settlements of the region have been restored to electricity. Approximately 28,000 people are still without power due to the weather.